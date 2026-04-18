Scorpions' India Tour Cancelled Amid Medical Emergencies

German hard rock icons Scorpions, renowned for classics like 'Wind of Change' and 'Blackout', have pulled the plug on their India tour this April. The unexpected cancellation stems from medical issues among band members, as announced via BookMyShow Live, the tour's promoters.

The 'Coming Home' India Tour was slated to kick off in Shillong on April 21, with subsequent performances planned for Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and a grand finale in Mumbai. Fans were left disappointed, as the cancellation notice spread through an Instagram post last Saturday.

Organizers have assured that ticket refunds will be processed automatically within a week. Scorpions have a rich history of touring India, having last played during their 2001 and 2007 tours, and remain eager to perform for Indian audiences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)