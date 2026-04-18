Shillong Lajong's Stellar 6-1 Triumph: Aizawl FC Demolished in Dominant Display

In a commanding display of football prowess, Shillong Lajong thrashed Aizawl FC 6-1 in Match 42 of the Indian Football League 2025-26, held at the SSA Stadium in Shillong this past Saturday. This resounding victory saw Shillong Lajong rise to second place in the league standings.

The match was highlighted by Tremiki Lamurong's double strike, with Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, Gladdy Kharbuli, and Lamlallian Vaiphei adding further goals for Lajong. Aizawl's Lalhriatpuia managed to score a consolation goal. Despite a strong start from Aizawl, their defense crumbled, pushing them down to seventh in the table.

Head coach Birendra Thapa's minor tactical change was rewarded with an enhanced midfield performance, while Aizawl's multiple substitutions by R. Lalruatfela failed to ignite resurgence. The game was marred by defensive errors on both sides, with Lajong proving more clinical and resilient, capitalizing effectively on Aizawl's lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)