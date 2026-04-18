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Shillong Lajong's Stellar 6-1 Triumph: Aizawl FC Demolished in Dominant Display

Shillong Lajong delivered an overwhelming 6-1 victory over Aizawl FC in the Indian Football League, propelling them to second place. Tremiki Lamurong's brace, along with goals from Phrangki Buam and others, clinched the win. Despite early dominance, Aizawl faltered, sinking to seventh in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:21 IST
Shillong Lajong's Stellar 6-1 Triumph: Aizawl FC Demolished in Dominant Display
Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC players in action (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
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In a commanding display of football prowess, Shillong Lajong thrashed Aizawl FC 6-1 in Match 42 of the Indian Football League 2025-26, held at the SSA Stadium in Shillong this past Saturday. This resounding victory saw Shillong Lajong rise to second place in the league standings.

The match was highlighted by Tremiki Lamurong's double strike, with Phrangki Buam, Everbrightson Sana, Gladdy Kharbuli, and Lamlallian Vaiphei adding further goals for Lajong. Aizawl's Lalhriatpuia managed to score a consolation goal. Despite a strong start from Aizawl, their defense crumbled, pushing them down to seventh in the table.

Head coach Birendra Thapa's minor tactical change was rewarded with an enhanced midfield performance, while Aizawl's multiple substitutions by R. Lalruatfela failed to ignite resurgence. The game was marred by defensive errors on both sides, with Lajong proving more clinical and resilient, capitalizing effectively on Aizawl's lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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