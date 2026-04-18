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Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Ode to Maternal Simplicity

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reflects on life's simple solutions and fond memories of his mother in his latest blog. Reminiscing her homemade care, he shares insights into the quiet strength of maternal love and extends blessings to mothers worldwide, while highlighting the importance of staying active.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 11:09 IST
Amitabh Bachchan's Heartfelt Ode to Maternal Simplicity
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran actor renowned for his profound insights, shared an intimate reflection on Saturday, delving into the simplicity of life's solutions and the cherished memory of his mother, Teji Bachchan. His latest blog post, titled DAY 6634 and penned from his Mumbai home, Jalsa, underscores the notion that life's persistent challenges often have simple resolutions.

Bachchan mused on the unnecessary 'time, energy, and strain' people invest in complex problems, suggesting that minor adjustments might suffice. Central to this reflective entry is a poignant remembrance of his late mother, whom he credits with a 'homemade ingenuity' in nurturing him during his early years. He vividly recalled a touching instance of maternal care, where she used a warmed section of her dupatta to soothe him, symbolizing immediate comfort.

The emotional resonance of his mother's assurance, encapsulated in her words, 'all shall be well, Beta,' remains a guiding light for Bachchan. He concluded his post by sharing a blessing for mothers globally and urged his readers, affectionately termed his 'Extended Family,' to remain connected. This introspective entry follows his April 16 reflection on maintaining vitality, inspired by his father's writings. Professionally, Bachchan's recent appearances include the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and concluding hosting duties for the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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