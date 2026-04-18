A Tribute to Service: Inauguration of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa Memorial Museum

The Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa memorial museum and library was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, to celebrate the late official's dedication to public service. Thapa, who tragically lost his life in cross-border violence, has left a lasting legacy in his community.

During the ceremony, a documentary highlighting Thapa's impactful career was screened. His family members, along with officials from various sectors, gathered to pay their respects. The memorial is seen as a powerful reminder of Thapa's unwavering commitment to public welfare and community service.

Dr. Thapa, a respected 2001-batch JKAS officer, previously served in multiple key governmental positions, contributing significantly to skills development and employment. His dedication to the people and professional excellence remain sources of inspiration for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)