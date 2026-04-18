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Vijay Deverakonda & Shouryuv Embark on a Daring Cinematic Adventure

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Shouryuv team up for an exciting new film project, showcasing the actor in an army green jumpsuit walking dogs. The project promises an exhilarating storyline, enhanced by a global team including acclaimed VFX supervisor Eric Durst. Hesham Abdul Wahab will compose the music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:41 IST
Vijay Deverakonda & Shouryuv Embark on a Daring Cinematic Adventure
Vijay Deverakonda
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu cinema's heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is set to collaborate with filmmaker Shouryuv in a thrilling new venture. The actor released a captivating first look of the film on Instagram, displaying him in an army green jumpsuit adorned with gold gauntlets, leading three black dogs on gold chains.

Vijay expressed his excitement for the project titled #VDxShouryuv, highlighting the global team's expertise, including VFX supervisor Eric Durst known for Emmy-winning works. Hesham Abdul Wahab, praised for his work in Shouryuv's last film, "Hi Nanna," will be crafting the music.

This new feature, produced by Vyra Entertainment, also boasts a talented crew like cinematographer Alejandro Martínez and costume designer Sachin Lovalekar. Deverakonda continues to engage audiences, currently featuring in the historical action drama "Ranabaali" with his wife Rashmika Mandanna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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