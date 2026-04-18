Modi Vows to Eradicate Corruption and Boost Safety in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged on Saturday to investigate the DMK cash-for-posting scam and other corruption cases, vowing strict action if the NDA comes to power in Tamil Nadu after the April 23 Assembly elections. Emphasizing law and order, he assured prioritizing sisters' safety and tackling land, sand, and liquor mafias.

Speaking at a rally, Modi called for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and assured that the action against mafias would save lives. He criticized the alleged cash-for-job scam involving a state minister and promised accountability and transparency in government appointments, urging public support for NDA's vision.

Encouraging BJP workers to increase outreach, Modi emphasized reaching first-time voters and ensuring massive voter turnout. He affirmed strong ties with the Coimbatore region, assuring the people of focused development under NDA, as the crowd echoed support—indicating a shift from DMK governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)