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Rewriting History: Governor Arlekar's Call for Authentic Narratives

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar urged a re-examination of India's historical narratives, suggesting many were crafted by invaders. Speaking at a book release, he highlighted the need to revisit these accounts critically and promote authentic, evidence-based histories reflecting India's true cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:59 IST
Rewriting History: Governor Arlekar's Call for Authentic Narratives
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar proposed a critical re-evaluation of India's historical narratives, which he claims are often distorted by invaders. Celebrating the release of '10000 Years of Bharatiya History: Truth and Myth', Governor Arlekar emphasized the necessity to align history with cultural authenticity.

Arlekar expressed concern over how foreign interpretations, like the Aryan invasion theory, persist in academia despite lacking evidence. He argued that such narratives distort India's true identity, and called for historians and scholars to revisit these interpretations and focus on fact-driven, balanced perspectives.

The Governor highlighted how a shared cultural identity, transcending religious divides, forms the crux of national unity. Encouraging a collective effort, Arlekar urged citizens to engage actively in rewriting history, ensuring it is based on authenticity and evidence. His remarks were backed by prominent figures attending the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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