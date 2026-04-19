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Lenskart's Inclusive Turn: Embracing Faith in the Workplace

Lenskart faced backlash over an alleged grooming policy perceived as restrictive on religious symbols. The company apologized, introduced an inclusive 'In-Store Style Guide,' and clarified their commitment to diversity and transparency. This move followed widespread criticism and calls for a boycott on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:12 IST
Lenskart's Inclusive Turn: Embracing Faith in the Workplace
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In response to widespread online backlash, eyewear retailer Lenskart has issued a public apology and unveiled a new 'In-Store Style Guide' that permits employees to display religious and cultural symbols at work.

The company released the standardized guide following criticism of a purported internal document believed to restrict such expressions. Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal clarified the outdated nature of the viral document, ensuring there are no restrictions on religious expressions such as the bindi and tilak.

The retailer emphasized its commitment to inclusive values, highlighting its Indian roots and workforce diversity. Lenskart vows future policies will reflect their dedication to inclusivity and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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