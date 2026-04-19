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Tighee Triumphs: A Tale of Family Bonds That Endured the Box Office

The Marathi film 'Tighee', directed by Jeejivisha Kale, has captured audience attention amidst the dominance of other big films. It explores family ties, focusing on two daughters reuniting with their terminally ill mother. Praised for its emotional depth, 'Tighee' shows diverse stories can thrive in cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:27 IST
Tighee Triumphs: A Tale of Family Bonds That Endured the Box Office
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  • India

Even as Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' draws audiences to theatres, the Marathi film 'Tighee' has emerged as a box office success. Directed by Jeejivisha Kale, this film has carved its niche, engaging viewers with its narrative of family dynamics.

Set in Pune, the film focuses on Hemlata, portrayed by Bharti Achrekar, who is terminally ill, and her daughters Swati and Sarika, who confront their personal struggles while reuniting to care for their mother. Critics have lauded the film's emotionally resonant storytelling and praised the performances by its leading actors.

Released in 125 screens across select regions with English subtitles, 'Tighee' has maintained its presence in theatres for over 50 days despite competition from big-budget films. Its director, drawing inspiration from classic Indian cinema and filmmakers, reflects on the success as a testament to the diverse stories audiences embrace. The film also explores the emotional world of children in family conflicts, something often overlooked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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