Runway Incident Halts Operations at Pune Airport

The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed late Friday night that the runway at Pune airport is temporarily closed after an incident involving one of its aircraft. The aircrew emerged safely, and no civil property was damaged.

Efforts to operationalize the runway commenced immediately, with officials working diligently to resume normal operations. The airport, which operates a 'dual-use model' combining civilian flights with military activity, witnessed a fighter aircraft suffering an undercarriage failure during a landing at around 2225 hrs.

Union Minister of State for Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated that airlines have been alerted, projecting approximately a five-hour delay before full resumption of runway activities. Authorities remain in close contact to expedite the process and ensure minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)