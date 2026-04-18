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Runway Incident Halts Operations at Pune Airport

The runway at Pune Airport is temporarily unavailable following a hard landing by an Indian Air Force aircraft. Efforts are underway to clear the runway and resume normal operations. There were no injuries or damage to civil property, though operations may remain suspended for several hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:06 IST
Runway Incident Halts Operations at Pune Airport
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The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed late Friday night that the runway at Pune airport is temporarily closed after an incident involving one of its aircraft. The aircrew emerged safely, and no civil property was damaged.

Efforts to operationalize the runway commenced immediately, with officials working diligently to resume normal operations. The airport, which operates a 'dual-use model' combining civilian flights with military activity, witnessed a fighter aircraft suffering an undercarriage failure during a landing at around 2225 hrs.

Union Minister of State for Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, stated that airlines have been alerted, projecting approximately a five-hour delay before full resumption of runway activities. Authorities remain in close contact to expedite the process and ensure minimal disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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