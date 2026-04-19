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Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill 'Injustice'

BJP MP Ravi Kishan criticized opposition parties, including Congress, for opposing the women's quota bill. He asserted that their resistance was a severe injustice to women, depriving them of rightful representation. Kishan voiced confidence in BJP's electoral victories and emphasized empowering women beyond domestic roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:18 IST
Ravi Kishan Slams Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill 'Injustice'
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, BJP MP Ravi Kishan accused opposition parties of committing a 'grave injustice' by opposing the women's quota bill, highlighting the role of Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress.

Speaking at Parashurama Jayanti, the Gorakhpur MP passionately argued that women across India would not forgive these parties for resisting legislation aimed at securing their rightful representation.

Drawing attention to the demographic significance of nearly 700 million women in India, Kishan suggested that increased representation through delimitation would benefit regions like Gorakhpur. He further charged the opposition with intending to limit women's roles to household chores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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