India's Timeless Wisdom: The Global Appeal of Vedas and Sanatan Dharma
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted India’s role in offering knowledge to the world through its rich heritage and the Vedas at the opening of 'NJT Vedh Pathshala'. He emphasized India’s culture transcends self-interest and is rooted in Sanatan Dharma, with global discussions focusing on the Vedas’ insights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized India's unique role in providing global knowledge through its rich heritage and historic texts during an event in Nagpur.
Speaking at the inauguration of 'NJT Vedh Pathshala', Gadkari stressed the importance of the Vedas, India's ancient scripture, in offering insights that transcend global conflicts.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported Gadkari's views, emphasizing the scientific basis of Vedic teachings that extend beyond mere tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)