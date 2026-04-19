India's Timeless Wisdom: The Global Appeal of Vedas and Sanatan Dharma

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized India's unique role in providing global knowledge through its rich heritage and historic texts during an event in Nagpur.

Speaking at the inauguration of 'NJT Vedh Pathshala', Gadkari stressed the importance of the Vedas, India's ancient scripture, in offering insights that transcend global conflicts.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported Gadkari's views, emphasizing the scientific basis of Vedic teachings that extend beyond mere tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)