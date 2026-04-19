Brewed Controversy: Alleged Harassment at Tea Stall in Uttar Pradesh

An inspection at a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has led to allegations of harassment, correlating with a visit by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. The stall owner, Sheshmani Yadav, claims harassment intensified post-visit, leading to threats and business disruptions.

Following a formal complaint, Food Safety Department officials collected tea samples for lab analysis. Chief Food Safety Officer Rajesh Dixit confirmed the inspection was driven by a complaint. He noted, ''Further actions hinge on lab results; non-compliance could prompt stricter measures.'' He dismissed allegations about utensil usage scrutiny.

Akhilesh Yadav, during a press meet, criticized the actions against the tea stall, vowing support for the Yadav family and promising justice. He gifted brass utensils to the affected son, Aryan Yadav, challenging authorities about aluminium usage, prevalent across the city. Aryan, on social media, alleged harassment started after serving tea to Yadav, citing vandalism and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)