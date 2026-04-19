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Statue Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh Village

In Shahjahanpur district, a village head faces legal action for installing a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on government land without permission. The act, aimed at garnering political support for panchayat elections, led to a police case after the statue's unauthorized installation incited protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:48 IST
Statue Sparks Controversy in Uttar Pradesh Village
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In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a political ruckus has ensued following unauthorized actions by a local village head. On Sunday, a case was registered against Awadhesh Yadav after he allegedly erected a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar on government land without prior permission, sparking controversy in the panchayat elections context.

The contentious statue, found on a platform behind Rajapur Nagla's community building, was placed under cover of night but was subsequently taken down by vigilant locals. Speaking to PTI, SP Ashok Kumar Meena confirmed the incident, citing that Yadav's actions were intended to stir political emotions for electoral advantage.

Compounding the situation, Yadav reportedly incited resistance against law enforcement when questioned for valid installation documents. The subsequent obstruction by a stick-wielding crowd led to additional charges. Authorities have since reinstated peace, deploying extra police forces to ensure public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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