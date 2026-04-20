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Honoring the Visionary: Basava Jayanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanthi, emphasizing Basaveshwara's vision for a just society and his efforts in empowering people. Celebrated as the birth anniversary of the 12th-century poet-philosopher, Basava Jayanthi commemorates the legacy of the founding saint of the Lingayats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:19 IST
Honoring the Visionary: Basava Jayanthi
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In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanthi, recognizing the philosopher's enduring legacy in promoting justice and empowerment.

Basava Jayanthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara, revered as the founding saint of the Lingayats and a prominent 12th-century poet-philosopher.

Modi's homage underlines Basaveshwara's vision for a just society, a legacy that continues to inspire and serve as a guiding light for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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