Honoring the Visionary: Basava Jayanthi

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Jagadguru Basaveshwara on Basava Jayanthi, recognizing the philosopher's enduring legacy in promoting justice and empowerment.

Basava Jayanthi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Basaveshwara, revered as the founding saint of the Lingayats and a prominent 12th-century poet-philosopher.

Modi's homage underlines Basaveshwara's vision for a just society, a legacy that continues to inspire and serve as a guiding light for empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)