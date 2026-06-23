Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa, Mini Mathur to participate in 'Alliance' reality shpw

Prime Video is coming up with a new reality show, 'Alliance'. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance brings together an interesting mix of personalities from across the media and entertainment landscape for a high-stakes game of strategy, manipulation, and survival.

Housed in a luxurious, high-tech underground secret facility, 16 Allies enter the game as duos -- but don't let the pairings fool you. The Allies will face an explosive cocktail of physical and knowledge-based games, secret missions, and manipulative tactics. And while every Ally strives to rack up points to stay in the game, loyalty is a luxury -- close Allies may just become your fiercest enemies, read a press note. Here are the contestants.

Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan Ravi Kishan is a well-known Indian actor, recognized for his work in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and other regional film industries. His daughter, Riva Kishan, is a budding actor, a model, a Gen-Z Glam icon, and a digital personality.

Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni Both Kushal Tandon and Arslan are well-known actors. On Tuesday, Arslan even received a shout out from his girlfriend Sussanne Khan.

Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah Zaid Darbar is a choreographer, dancer, and content creator. Partnering with him is his friend Daisy Shah, an actor, model, and a former choreographer. Daisy is well-known for her Hindi film appearances in movies such as Jai Ho and Race 3, as well as for her work in Kannada cinema.

Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa This dynamic duo are long-term industry colleagues and friends. Sharp and witty, Mini Mathur is a renowned television host, actress, and model known for her warm, articulate personality and effortless charm on screen. Nikhil Chinapa, an energetic and dynamic personality, has donned multiple hats - that of a DJ, VJ, music festival curator, as well as television host. He has been an influential presence in India's music and youth culture scene.

Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor Ruhee Dosani is a digital creator and dancer. Joining her as her ally is her friend Niti Taylor. Niti is an Indian television actor and a social media personality.

Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed Vanshaj Singh is a digital creator known for his gaming content, livestreams, and entertainment-driven videos. Joining him is Dolly Javed, a social media personality known for her candid and engaging content.

Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, is one of India's most prominent gaming creators and esports influencers. Her ally is Sabby Suri, a vibrant personality known for her work across entertainment and the digital space.

Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera Delbar Arya is an actress and model known for her work across films, music videos and digital content. Partnering with him on Alliance is Armaan Khera, actor, musician, and writer.

The show will be out on June 26. (ANI)