Colombia national registrar says final count in presidential runoff is nearly identical to initial count
Colombia's final presidential vote count confirms right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella's narrow victory over leftist Ivan Cepeda by 0.003% margin.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia's national registrar on Tuesday said a final count of votes in this weekend's presidential race differed in just 0.003% of ballots from an initial count that gave right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella victory in the contest.
De La Espriella was less than 1% ahead of leftist Ivan Cepeda in an initial vote count, winning 49.6% of votes.
Cepeda had said he would wait for a final verification of the count by electoral authorities before acknowledging the result.
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