Colombia national registrar says final count in presidential runoff is nearly identical to initial count

Colombias National Registrar On Tuesday Said A Final Count Of Votes In This Weekends Presidential Race Differed In Just Of Ballots From An Initial Count That Gave Rightwing Lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella Victory In The Contest De La Espriella Was Less Than Ahead Of Leftist Ivan Cepeda In An Initial Vote Count

​Colombia's ​national registrar ‌on Tuesday said ​a final count of ‌votes in this weekend's presidential race differed in just ‌0.003% of ballots from ‌an initial count that gave right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella ⁠victory ​in ⁠the contest.

De La Espriella was ⁠less than 1% ahead ​of leftist Ivan Cepeda in ⁠an initial vote count, winning ⁠49.6% ​of votes.

Cepeda had said he would ⁠wait for a final verification ⁠of the ⁠count by electoral authorities before acknowledging ‌the result.