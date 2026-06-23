"Nobody was close to Dhoni in taking DRS calls": Veteran international umpire Anil Chaudhary

Veteran international umpire Anil Chaudhary offered fascinating behind-the-scenes insights into how some of India's most successful captains approached the Decision Review System (DRS), highlighting the contrasting styles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni when it came to reviewing on-field decisions. Chaudhary also revealed a rare and little-known incident when even the famed "Dhoni Review System" failed to deliver the correct verdict, revealing that the legendary wicketkeeper-captain was not immune to occasional misjudgments despite his reputation for exceptional accuracy with DRS calls.

Chaudhary said Virat Kohli was highly enthusiastic with DRS appeals, often pushing for reviews, while Rohit Sharma developed a more measured approach over time and is now selective about referrals. Chaudhary reserved special praise for MS Dhoni, calling him the master of DRS due to his excellent positioning behind the stumps, sharp judgment of the ball's line, and calm temperament. He said Dhoni's ability to assess decisions was unmatched, making him the most reliable captain when it came to taking reviews.

"Virat appeals very frequently. If Virat had 15 DRS reviews, it still might not be enough for him. Rohit learned a bit later; he's seen people appeal many times and now sometimes tells them, 'Sit down.' And Dhoni, he's the master. His positioning was better than both because Virat used to field more in the cover region, or on the long-on and mid-wicket sides. Virat fields a lot at the boundary, so I can't really blame him. From far away, you can't tell. But Dhoni's position was excellent. Wicketkeepers and umpires see things similarly. He had a better technique and a better idea of judging the ball's line. He's also calm, so there was nobody close to him in terms of taking DRS calls," Chaudhary said while speaking on Doordarshan. He also discussed a memorable, highly charged IPL match at Chepauk that showcased a rare, emotional side of the otherwise ice-cool former captain.

"In one match, probably an IPL game, there was a very close call, and I gave the batsman out. It looked clearly out to me, but the ultra-edge replay showed not out. Dhoni had made a very passionate appeal, which was unusual for him because he generally doesn't appeal like that. Even during the DRS review, while the decision was being checked, Dhoni was confidently telling his players, 'No, he's out, I heard it.' But the replay proved otherwise, and the decision was overturned," he added. (ANI)