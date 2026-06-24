Helen Slater Backs Milly Alcock's Bold Supergirl Interpretation

Helen Slater, who famously played Supergirl in the 1984 film, is expressing strong support for actress Milly Alcock's portrayal of the DC superhero in an upcoming movie. Slater, speaking to People magazine, said she is "fully on board" with Alcock's interpretation and is impressed by how Alcock captured the essence of the character in James Gunn's 'Superman'.

Slater found Alcock's performance "refreshing" and praised the collaborative work of Gunn and director Craig Gillespie, remarking that they have captured the "beautiful, irreverent, salty, and gritty" nature of Supergirl. Although Alcock's rendition of Kara Zor-El is markedly different from Slater's original, Slater feels this new version remains faithful to the comic book mythology.

The film features Kara Zor-El's intergalactic travels alongside a young girl, portrayed by Eve Ridley, seeking revenge for familial loss. Helen Slater, who holds a PhD in mythology, stated the storyline aligns with traditional heroic journeys. Reflecting on her iconic role, Slater highlighted the pioneering nature of the original film as one of the first major female superhero movies.