Gorillaz Honor Asha Bhosle's Legacy at Iconic Tottenham Show

Gorillaz paid tribute to Asha Bhosle at Tottenham Stadium, featuring a performance by her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle. The event, highlighting Indian musical influence, included global collaborations and contributions from Indian musicians like Ajay Prasanna. The tribute sets the stage for Gorillaz's debut in India next January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 21:59 IST
Gorillaz Honor Asha Bhosle's Legacy at Iconic Tottenham Show
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle (Image source: Instagram@asha.bhosle). Image Credit: ANI

In a stirring tribute to the legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, the British virtual band Gorillaz performed a special show at Tottenham Stadium, captivating the audience with a blend of musical cultures. The highlight was Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, who joined frontman Damon Albarn on stage for a moving performance of 'The Shadowy Light,' celebrating her grandmother's indelible impact on global music.

The evening connected diverse musical traditions, with a sold-out crowd witnessing collaborations that spanned the globe. The 13-member Gorillaz band, alongside 24 guest performers hailing from over 15 countries, illustrated the seamless fusion of international influences. The concert underscored the universal appeal of their latest album, 'The Mountain,' prominently featuring Bhosle's renowned vocals.

Representation from India played a pivotal role throughout the event. Ajay Prasanna, a bansuri maestro, added his expertise to the performance, while jazz icon Asha Puthli's contributions to the track 'The Mooncave' were spotlighted. These performances are a prelude to their upcoming debut in India. Asha Bhosle's legacy was also poignantly remembered following her passing at 92, marking a significant moment in Indian music history.

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