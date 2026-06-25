White House Seeks $1.4 Billion for Ebola Outbreak Response

The White House plans to request over $1.4 billion from Congress to address the Ebola outbreak. The funding will include $800 million for a quarantine center in Kenya and additional resources for global health security. The proposal aims to prevent the virus from spreading to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The White House Is Planning To Seek More Than Billion In New Funds From Congress To Address The Widening Ebola Virus Outbreak As Soon As Wednesday | Updated: 25-06-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 00:30 IST
White House Seeks $1.4 Billion for Ebola Outbreak Response
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The White House is moving swiftly to request more than $1.4 billion in new funds from Congress aimed at tackling the escalating Ebola outbreak, according to a Trump administration official.

This earmarked request, expected to be part of a broader supplemental funding package, designates $800 million specifically for humanitarian crisis interventions. Key allocations include establishing a quarantine center in Kenya for potentially affected Americans, alongside resources for treatment, supplies, and regional logistics.

An additional $500 million is sought to fortify global health security, with the objective of preventing the virus from reaching U.S. soil. This would cover disease surveillance and laboratory enhancements, as well as fostering cross-border coordination and partnerships. A further $90 million has been proposed to support diplomatic measures, such as citizen evacuation and transportation to treatment facilities. These details of the funding request have emerged as unreported until now.

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