Dollar Dominance: Greenback Hits 13-Month High

The Us Dollar Advanced For A Third Straight Day On Wednesday To Hit A Month High As Markets Braced For Anticipated Rate Hikes From The Federal Reserve This Year

The U.S. dollar continued its upward trajectory, rising for the third day straight and achieving a 13-month peak on Wednesday. This momentum is fueled by anticipation of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a widespread selloff in technology stocks.

Analysts have noted the greenback's appeal as a safe-haven amid global tech stock declines and geopolitical uncertainties, including those surrounding the interim peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. While oil prices dipped, the dollar's stability remains crucial.

Market forecasts for a Federal Reserve rate hike have intensified, buoyed by statements from officials focusing on inflation. Investors are closely watching upcoming inflation data, while the dollar shows a mixed directional bias against major currencies as quarter-end approaches.