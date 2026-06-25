France's First Ebola Case: A Doctor's Dilemma

A Doctor Who Recently Returned To France From A Humanitarian Mission In The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Tested Positive For Ebola

A French doctor has contracted Ebola after a humanitarian trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking France's first case connected to the current outbreak, as confirmed by the health ministry.

The patient is currently in isolation, with authorities working diligently to trace any contacts. Minister Stephanie Rist reported on France 2 that five individuals who were seated close to the patient on the flight to France have also been isolated as a precaution. Despite concerns, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reassured the public that the risk to Europe remains low.

Past instances show fewer than 30 Ebola cases outside Africa in the last 50 years, suggesting a minimal threat to Europe. The present outbreak in Congo is due to the rare Bundibugyo strain, which has caused over 1,000 infections and 267 fatalities, according to WHO data. Experts believe the virus circulated undetected for months before being officially declared on May 15, notably hitting urban regions and displacement camps. Previous outbreaks in West Africa and Congo underscore the persistent challenge posed by Ebola.