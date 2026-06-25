Trump's Capitol Visit: Balancing Voting Restrictions and Housing Bill

During a rare Capitol visit, President Trump urged Republicans to prioritize the SAVE America Act, which imposes voting restrictions, over an affordable housing bill. Though the housing bill has bipartisan support, Trump withheld signing to pressure Republicans, exacerbating divisions within the party ahead of midterms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Implored Republican Lawmakers During A Rare Visit To The Us Capitol On Wednesday To Pass A Package Of National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power Trump Told Reporters He Had A Really Great Meeting With Republican Senators Over Lunch | Updated: 25-06-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 00:35 IST
Trump's Capitol Visit: Balancing Voting Restrictions and Housing Bill
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump made a rare appearance at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, urging Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, a legislative package imposing national voting restrictions.

Trump's demand has widened party fissures and demonstrated the limitations of his influence, as he canceled a bipartisan housing bill signing to apply pressure.

The canceled signing was seen by some Republican lawmakers as symbolic, coming ahead of midterm elections where they want to show focus on reducing living costs. As tensions rise, Trump's actions are under scrutiny for potentially harming the party's congressional control.

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