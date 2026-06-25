Trump's Capitol Visit: Balancing Voting Restrictions and Housing Bill

President Donald Trump Implored Republican Lawmakers During A Rare Visit To The Us Capitol On Wednesday To Pass A Package Of National Voting Restrictions That Has Aggravated Party Fissures And Shown The Limits Of His Power Trump Told Reporters He Had A Really Great Meeting With Republican Senators Over Lunch

President Donald Trump made a rare appearance at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, urging Republican lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, a legislative package imposing national voting restrictions.

Trump's demand has widened party fissures and demonstrated the limitations of his influence, as he canceled a bipartisan housing bill signing to apply pressure.

The canceled signing was seen by some Republican lawmakers as symbolic, coming ahead of midterm elections where they want to show focus on reducing living costs. As tensions rise, Trump's actions are under scrutiny for potentially harming the party's congressional control.