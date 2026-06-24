Argentina Celebrates Lionel Messi's Milestone Birthday

Argentines are paying tribute to football legend Lionel Messi on his 39th birthday, celebrating his unprecedented achievements at the World Cup. From social media to city streets, the festivities are widespread.

Under the hashtag #CumpleLEO, national broadcaster Telefé organized coordinated 'Happy Birthday' sing-alongs, at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., in honor of Messi's iconic number 10 jersey. People across Argentina, from school children to shop workers, showed their admiration through heartfelt messages and gatherings.

President Javier Milei joined in the greetings, expressing high praise for Messi on social media. As an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and the World Cup's leading scorer, the football icon remains an inspiration to fans nationwide.