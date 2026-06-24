Uncertainty Looms Over US-Iran Peace Accord Amid Gulf Influence and Regional Skepticism

The United States Top Diplomat Sought Backing From Sceptical Gulf Allies On Wednesday For President Donald Trumps Deal With Iran To End Their War

The United States and Iran recently signed an initial agreement aimed at ending a significant regional conflict that has disrupted Middle Eastern stability and global oil transit. Despite this development, skepticism lingers among the Gulf allies and Israel, the latter of which maintains troops in southern Lebanon.

As the United States pushes for the peace deal’s acceptance, concerns are rising regarding the deal’s reliance on financial incentives for Iran and its handling of volatile regional dynamics, such as Israel’s parallel conflict in Lebanon. Trump’s administration remains firm against Iran’s toll demands on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for oil and gas shipments.

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assures regional allies of consistent support, Israel firmly maintains its military presence in southern Lebanon. As complex negotiations progress, key issues like Iran's nuclear program and regional militarization remain under scrutiny.