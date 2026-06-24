Oil Flow Resumes: The Comeback of the Strait of Hormuz

Crude Oil Flows Through The Strait Of Hormuz Are Similar To What They Were Before The Start Of The Iran War

In a reassuring development for global oil markets, crude oil flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz have stabilized to levels seen before the onset of the Iran conflict, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. Military-escorted tankers have facilitated this resurgence, ensuring around a fifth of the world's oil consumption continues unabated.

Speaking at the Reuters Global Energy Forum, Wright disclosed that roughly 72 ships, carrying 20 million barrels of crude, navigated the strait in the last 24 hours. He emphasized that despite uncertainties, oil transport would persist, negating Iran's leverage in potentially closing the passage.

The oil market responded to these developments with a price dip exceeding $3, reaching pre-conflict levels. Many tankers are strategically avoiding the main channel due to mine fears, taking alternative routes along the Iranian coast or near Oman with military oversight. Meanwhile, Venezuela's oil exports are on the rise, promising to double by 2029 under U.S. administration.