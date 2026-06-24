Delhi Government Launches Major Structural Audit of 44 Flyovers

The Delhi Government has taken a significant step to bolster urban infrastructure and ensure the safety of commuters by approving a comprehensive structural audit of 44 flyovers, each over 15 years old. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been granted an Administrative Approval and Expenditure Sanction of ₹11 crore to appoint consultants for the audits in the upcoming years, marking a shift towards preventive maintenance and scientific infrastructure assessment.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Public safety cannot wait for a crisis. As Delhi continues to grow, ensuring the safety and reliability of our infrastructure is even more critical. By initiating a comprehensive structural audit of 44 flyovers, we are proactively assessing their condition to identify potential issues early and implement necessary interventions."

The audit, seen as an investment in public safety and confidence, is set to be conducted through a transparent bidding process, aligning with government procurement norms. It aims to provide a detailed assessment of the flyovers, guide repair and rehabilitation measures, and prioritize maintenance efforts to prevent escalation of structural issues. As traffic demands increase, this initiative is viewed as crucial for sustaining Delhi's urban infrastructure.