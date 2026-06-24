Travel Tensions: Iran's World Cup Journey Complicated by U.S. Delays

The U.S. host officials reportedly delayed Iran's forward Mehdi Taremi and assistant coach Saeed Alhoei as they traveled to Seattle for their World Cup match against Egypt. Delays were experienced even though travel restrictions had eased following Tehran's complaints over entry rules that were hampering the team's preparations.

The incident comes on the heels of alterations by U.S. authorities to stringent travel demands, which had initially disrupted Iran's World Cup efforts. Previously, Iran was required to swiftly enter and exit the United States around match times. The cause of this latest delay remains unclear, and U.S. officials have not provided immediate comments.

Amid complex political relations between Washington and Tehran, these travel issues add another layer of difficulty for the Iranian team. The team, stationed in Tijuana, Mexico, has faced hardship with the constant cross-border movements. They have now been allowed to enter Seattle two days prior to their match against Egypt, although earlier schedules were far more restrictive.