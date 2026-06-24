Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set for a Star-Studded New York Wedding

Ready For It Permits And Sources Suggest Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Be Married In New York Next Week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are poised to tie the knot in a highly-anticipated New York ceremony next week, according to recent reports.

Permits filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden for a July 3 event have fueled speculation about the star-studded wedding. The anticipated nuptials are set to attract significant attention, given Swift's status as a celebrated musician and Kelce's achievements as a three-time Super Bowl champion.

With the city's streets bustling due to the United States' 250th birthday celebrations and a concurrent World Cup match, the wedding is expected to be a high-profile affair amidst a backdrop of national festivities.