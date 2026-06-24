Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set for a Star-Studded New York Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry next week in New York. Speculation grew after permits were filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden for an event on July 3. The wedding may coincide with major U.S. events, making the city bustling with activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ready For It Permits And Sources Suggest Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Be Married In New York Next Week | Updated: 24-06-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 22:46 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Set for a Star-Studded New York Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are poised to tie the knot in a highly-anticipated New York ceremony next week, according to recent reports.

Permits filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden for a July 3 event have fueled speculation about the star-studded wedding. The anticipated nuptials are set to attract significant attention, given Swift's status as a celebrated musician and Kelce's achievements as a three-time Super Bowl champion.

With the city's streets bustling due to the United States' 250th birthday celebrations and a concurrent World Cup match, the wedding is expected to be a high-profile affair amidst a backdrop of national festivities.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026