European Resolve: Strengthening Defence Unity Ahead of NATO Summit

European Leaders Reaffirmed On Wednesday Their Commitment To A Stronger Defence Partnership Ahead Of Next Months Nato Summit In Ankara

On Wednesday, European leaders underscored their commitment to reinforcing their defence partnership, aiming for a cohesive stance ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara. The gathering follows disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump and highlights tensions among key European nations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted leaders from Britain, France, Italy, and Poland in Berlin, stating that the NATO summit on July 7-8 will be a crucial moment for Europe to assert its leadership in defence matters. Merz emphasized the need to bolster the Alliance's European pillar in his remarks before the leaders' dinner meeting.

The discussions also served as a platform to express gratitude to the outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose plans to resign came amid growing party discontent. Despite underlying tensions, the leaders presented a united front on Euro-Atlantic security, even as the invitation to Berlin followed strained defence conversations within Europe.