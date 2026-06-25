Trump Administration Advances $700 Million Jet Engine Deal with Turkey Amid Congressional Concerns

President Donald Trumps Administration Is Planning To Push Ahead With The Sale Of Dozens Of Jet Engines To Turkey Worth Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Despite Objections From Some Members Of The Us Congress

The Trump administration is pushing forward with a major arms deal selling jet engines to Turkey, a move worth over $700 million, despite objections from certain members of Congress, four sources revealed. This sale comes at a crucial time with a NATO summit on the horizon in Ankara.

Critics, including Representative Gregory Meeks, have raised concerns due to Turkey's previous acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense systems. However, the sale's approval is imminent, indicating a complex U.S.-Turkey relationship shaped by both collaboration and contention.

The engines will power Turkey's KAAN combat jet, a symbol of its defense independence ambitions. While the deal is significant, analysts note it falls short of Turkey's aspirations to rejoin the F-35 program, amid broader geopolitical tensions.