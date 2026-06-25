Market Turmoil: Tech Valuations and Oil Prices Shake S&P 500
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 declined as tech stock valuation concerns overshadowed gains from falling oil prices. Travel stocks rose, while chipmaker Micron and chip designer OpenAI faced volatility. Increased interest in a potential Fed rate hike and Middle East energy developments added to market uncertainty.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices experienced declines on Wednesday afternoon, reflecting ongoing concerns about elevated tech stock valuations. Early market gains reversed as oil prices dropped to their lowest since the Iran war, and prospects of increased oil tanker movement out of the Strait of Hormuz emerged.
The tech sector faced heightened volatility, highlighted by chipmaker Micron's impending results and Cerebras Systems' stock downturn following disappointing profit forecasts. Meanwhile, a hawkish Federal Reserve and hyperscaler spending concerns erased over $1 trillion off the Nasdaq 100 this week.
Investors monitored the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for inflation insights influencing monetary policy. While the consumer discretionary sector showed gains, travel stocks moved upward, and homebuilders saw a surge after a legislative signing was canceled by President Trump.
ALSO READ
-
Global Markets Tumble as Dollar Surges and Fed Speculations Rise
-
Tech Tumbles While Travel Stocks Soar Amid Market Volatility
-
Market Turbulence: Nasdaq's Downturn Amid Tech Valuation Concerns
-
Strait to Stability: Crude Oil Flow Resumes Amidst Iran-U.S. Agreement
-
Wall Street Rebounds with Oil Retreat and Micron's Anticipated Earnings