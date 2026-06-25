Market Turmoil: Tech Valuations and Oil Prices Shake S&P 500

The Nasdaq And Sp Fell Wednesday Afternoon As Concerns About Highflying Tech Stock Valuations Persisted

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices experienced declines on Wednesday afternoon, reflecting ongoing concerns about elevated tech stock valuations. Early market gains reversed as oil prices dropped to their lowest since the Iran war, and prospects of increased oil tanker movement out of the Strait of Hormuz emerged.

The tech sector faced heightened volatility, highlighted by chipmaker Micron's impending results and Cerebras Systems' stock downturn following disappointing profit forecasts. Meanwhile, a hawkish Federal Reserve and hyperscaler spending concerns erased over $1 trillion off the Nasdaq 100 this week.

Investors monitored the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for inflation insights influencing monetary policy. While the consumer discretionary sector showed gains, travel stocks moved upward, and homebuilders saw a surge after a legislative signing was canceled by President Trump.