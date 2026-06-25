Audi Mexico Workers Secure New Wage Deal
Audi Mexico workers have approved a contract offering a 4.6% wage increase and a 19.5% total compensation boost, averting a potential strike at the Puebla assembly plant. The union initially sought a 15% wage increase and 5% benefits rise, pushing the deal deadline to June 26.
In a significant development at Audi Mexico, workers have ratified a new contract featuring a 4.6% salary hike, staving off a prospective strike at the Puebla assembly facility.
Volkswagen's subsidiary and the labor union announced the agreement, which encompasses a broader 19.5% enhancement in compensation, including benefits. Initially aspiring for a 15% wage increase and an additional 5% in benefits, the union successfully negotiated terms that will undergo annual review.
This resolution preempts a disruptive work halt at the Puebla plant, which employs around 4,000 unionized workers. The strategic agreement comes after the strike deadline was postponed from June 16 to June 26.
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