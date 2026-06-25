Venezuela Rocked by Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted north-central Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, sending tremors beyond its borders to neighboring Colombia. The seismic activity struck an area west of the capital, Caracas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. With the epicenter located about an hour west of Valencia and at a depth of 13 km (8 miles), the quake left Venezuelans reeling, interrupting a public holiday celebrating an 1821 military victory against Spanish rule.

The quake prompted rapid evacuations across the capital. Residents of Caracas experienced severe tremors that shook buildings. Among those affected was Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner, who recounted being evacuated by police, describing the earthquake as more terrifying than a major tremor in 1967. Emergency services responded swiftly, with fire trucks navigating the city’s streets amidst reports of significant structural damage.

Witnesses reported widespread power outages and internet disruption post-quake. Structural damage was visible, with some buildings developing cracks and shattered glass littering entryways. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued alerts warning Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands of potential hazardous waves, making note of threats for the Dutch Caribbean islands near Venezuela.