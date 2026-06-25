White House Seeks Billion-Dollar Funding for Delphi Pensions and Penn Station Revamp

The White House requested Congress for $1 billion to aid Delphi workers' pensions cut during GM's 2009 restructuring and another billion for Penn Station's reconstruction. Additional funding is sought for World War II memorial projects. The request also proposes reallocating FAA funds for air traffic modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2026 04:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 04:37 IST
White House Seeks Billion-Dollar Funding for Delphi Pensions and Penn Station Revamp
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The White House made a significant funding request to Congress, seeking $1 billion to restore pensions for former Delphi workers heavily affected during General Motors' 2009 bankruptcy. This is part of a broader request, which also includes a billion-dollar boost for reconstruction efforts at New York's Penn Station.

In addressing the recent fiscal agenda, the White House urged Congress to permit the Federal Aviation Administration to flexibly reallocate remaining resources from the $12.5 billion air traffic control modernization project. The pensions cut affected over 20,000 salaried retirees, fueling a prolonged political push for reparation.

Simultaneously, momentum is gathering for the transformation of Penn Station, the United States' busiest transit hub. The Department of Transportation announced an additional $200 million infusion to start the $8 billion renovation, aimed at enhancing passenger flow and infrastructure sustainability.

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