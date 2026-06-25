No Tsunami Threat Post-Japan Earthquake

No Tsunami Warning Was Issued After An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck The East Coast Of Japans Northeastern Tohoku Region

A significant earthquake of magnitude 6.9 shook Japan's northeastern Tohoku region, with no ensuing tsunami threat, as per the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The epicentre, located off Iwate prefecture's coast at a depth of 50 km, caused no serious damage aside from minor sea level changes, the agency reported. Aomori prefecture experienced a 6-plus intensity on Japan's seismic scale, making movement without crawling difficult.

Tohoku Electric Power confirmed no issues at Onagawa and Higashidori nuclear power stations. However, East Japan Railway temporarily suspended some train services, including the Tohoku Shinkansen, following the quake.