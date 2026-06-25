Shincheonji Leader's Arrest: A Collision of Faith and Politics

Lee Man-hee faces arrest over accusations of orchestrating Shincheonji Church members to join a political party. The case highlights suspected collusion between religion and politics in South Korea, with investigations expanding to other religious groups' political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A South Korean Court Ordered The Arrest Of Lee Manhee | Updated: 25-06-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 04:43 IST
Shincheonji Leader's Arrest: A Collision of Faith and Politics

In a significant legal development, a South Korean court has ordered the arrest of Lee Man-hee, the 95-year-old founder of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Reports indicate that Lee faces allegations of orchestrating an illegal operation to direct thousands of followers to join the conservative People Power Party, which violates the Political Parties Act prohibiting religious groups from political involvement.

The Seoul Central District Court cited concerns over potential evidence destruction as the reason for Lee's arrest. Appearing in court for a warrant hearing, Lee remained silent when confronted with the charges. Known as a self-proclaimed messiah, Lee established Shincheonji in the 1980s, although many mainstream Christian organizations criticize it as a "brainwashing cult."

Investigations reveal that over 50,000 Shincheonji members allegedly supported PPP candidates in recent elections. Authorities suspect Lee as the mastermind, and the case is viewed as a possible nexus between religious organizations and political maneuvering. This legal battle draws attention to broader inquiries into similar activities by other religious groups, notably the Unification Church.

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