Sony's $100 Million Bet on Dome Technology and Other Entertainment Headlines

Sony Pictures has invested $100 million in Cosm, enhancing entertainment venues with immersive technology. The company aims to project live events on curved screens across the U.S. This move represents a shift towards integrating film and television properties with innovative experiences, emphasizing the evolving landscape of entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Sony Pictures Invests Million In Cosm | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:27 IST
Sony's $100 Million Bet on Dome Technology and Other Entertainment Headlines
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Sony Pictures Entertainment has made a significant $100 million investment in Cosm, a company known for its immersive technology. This strategic move aims to expand Sony's film and television properties into innovative dome-shaped venues across the United States. Cosm's 'Shared Reality' technology will bring live sports, concerts, and various events to life on expansive LED screens, enveloping viewers with a unique, immersive experience.

In another development in the entertainment industry, Sky, a British pay TV group owned by Comcast, has reportedly agreed to acquire ITV's broadcast unit. As part of this deal, ITV will secure ownership of 'The Great British Bake Off' producer Love Productions. This £1.6 billion transaction marks a significant shift in the landscape of British broadcasting, offering potential new synergies and content offerings.

Meanwhile, Paramount Skydance Corp is ready to divest its film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures to facilitate its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. This move comes as a response to EU antitrust concerns, illustrating the dynamic and competitive nature of the global entertainment industry.

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