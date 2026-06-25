Canada Eyes Expansion into Global Combat Air Programme

Canadian Defence Minister David Mcguinty Said On Thursday He Had Discussed The Advanced Fighter Jet Programme Being Pursued By Japan

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty expressed interest in joining the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) while speaking with Japan's Defence Minister. The programme, initiated by Britain, Japan, and Italy in 2022, aims to develop a cutting-edge stealth fighter by 2035. Canada's participation would mark the first expansion beyond the trio of founding nations.

As discussions about potential membership continue, interest in GCAP has intensified following the collapse of a rival European project. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto recently invited new partners willing to bear some development costs. Potential collaborators, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, have been suggested by Rome officials and Leonardo executives.

The GCAP project stands as one of two major Western sixth-generation fighter initiatives, the other being the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance programme. The downfall of the European Future Combat Air System highlights the strategic relevance of a multinational effort like GCAP.