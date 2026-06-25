Canada Eyes Expansion into Global Combat Air Programme

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty discussed potential involvement in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Japan's Defence Minister. GCAP aims to create a next-generation stealth fighter by 2035 with Britain, Japan, and Italy at the helm. This comes as another European fighter project collapses, making expansion opportunities viable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canadian Defence Minister David Mcguinty Said On Thursday He Had Discussed The Advanced Fighter Jet Programme Being Pursued By Japan | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:56 IST
Canada Eyes Expansion into Global Combat Air Programme
Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty shakes hands with Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr before their bilateral meeting in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Photo/Reuters)

Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty expressed interest in joining the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) while speaking with Japan's Defence Minister. The programme, initiated by Britain, Japan, and Italy in 2022, aims to develop a cutting-edge stealth fighter by 2035. Canada's participation would mark the first expansion beyond the trio of founding nations.

As discussions about potential membership continue, interest in GCAP has intensified following the collapse of a rival European project. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto recently invited new partners willing to bear some development costs. Potential collaborators, including Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, have been suggested by Rome officials and Leonardo executives.

The GCAP project stands as one of two major Western sixth-generation fighter initiatives, the other being the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance programme. The downfall of the European Future Combat Air System highlights the strategic relevance of a multinational effort like GCAP.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
4
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026