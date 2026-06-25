A New Era: Rachel Reeves Backs Andy Burnham for Prime Minister

Rachel Reeves publicly supports Andy Burnham's candidacy for Prime Minister following Keir Starmer's resignation. Amidst speculation about her future in the cabinet, Reeves remains committed to fiscal policies and supports the transition. Burnham is poised to become Britain's leader, pending a leadership contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Said On Thursday She Was Backing Andy Burnham To Be The Next Prime Minister | Updated: 25-06-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 12:02 IST
A New Era: Rachel Reeves Backs Andy Burnham for Prime Minister

British finance minister Rachel Reeves has voiced her support for Andy Burnham to become the next Prime Minister, dismissing speculation about her role in a potential new cabinet. Burnham has emerged as the only candidate following Keir Starmer's resignation, with the leadership contest set for July 9.

Starmer's decision to step down comes amid pressure from poor poll ratings and electoral results, prompting an orderly transition. Reeves, who has been close to Starmer, emphasized her longstanding commitment to him during his tenure.

With Burnham likely to ascend unchallenged by mid-July, Reeves stressed the significance of maintaining fiscal responsibility, urging adherence to her economic priorities such as balancing day-to-day spending with tax revenues.

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