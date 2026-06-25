Nani's Spiritual Journey and Cinematic Leap with 'The Paradise'

Indian actor Nani visited Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, adhering to traditional customs. His visit coincided with the buzz around 'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela. The film explores themes of justice and empowerment within a marginalized community, with Nani taking on a challenging lead role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:52 IST
Nani's Spiritual Journey and Cinematic Leap with 'The Paradise'
Nani at Tirumala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned Indian actor and producer Nani recently made a spiritual sojourn to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, a significant place of worship in the Hindu faith. Dressed in traditional temple attire, including a sacred shawl with a metallic zari border, Nani adhered to the customary practices observed by pilgrims.

Nani's visit comes on the heels of heightened anticipation surrounding his latest cinematic venture, 'The Paradise', directed by frequent collaborator Srikanth Odela. The actor had previously worked with Odela on the well-received film 'Dasara'. Their partnership continues as Nani portrays Dhagad, complete with a unique look highlighted by green leather shoes and an anklet.

'The Paradise' delves into the plight of a marginalized tribal community fighting for justice. Its powerful narrative is bolstered by an ensemble cast, including Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, and Raghav Juyal as the formidable antagonist. Released on August 21, 2026, the film underscores themes of resistance and social upheaval.

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