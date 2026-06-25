Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Harvey Weinstein

Manhattan Prosecutors On Thursday Moved To Drop A Thirddegree Rape Charge Against Harvey Weinstein After The Disgraced Movie Moguls Accuser Said She Did Not Want To Testify In What Would Have Been A Fourth Trial

In a significant legal update, Manhattan prosecutors have opted to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein. The decision follows the accuser's announcement that she will not testify, effectively halting what was to be Weinstein's fourth trial.

The disgraced film producer has been embroiled in a series of legal challenges, with this latest development providing a temporary reprieve. The victim's choice to abstain from the courtroom testimony underscores the complexity and emotional toll such cases can have on those involved.

This case's dismissal may not be the end of Weinstein's legal woes, but it marks a pause in the ongoing saga that has captivated public attention since the #MeToo movement brought his alleged actions to light.