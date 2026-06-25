Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Harvey Weinstein
Manhattan prosecutors have decided to drop a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein, following the accuser's decision not to testify. The disgraced movie mogul was facing what would have been his fourth trial. The accuser's withdrawal has ended the proceedings for now.
In a significant legal update, Manhattan prosecutors have opted to dismiss a third-degree rape charge against Harvey Weinstein. The decision follows the accuser's announcement that she will not testify, effectively halting what was to be Weinstein's fourth trial.
The disgraced film producer has been embroiled in a series of legal challenges, with this latest development providing a temporary reprieve. The victim's choice to abstain from the courtroom testimony underscores the complexity and emotional toll such cases can have on those involved.
This case's dismissal may not be the end of Weinstein's legal woes, but it marks a pause in the ongoing saga that has captivated public attention since the #MeToo movement brought his alleged actions to light.