Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass

The trial of Myanmar's former ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, commenced in London. Charged with trespass, Minn refused to vacate a diplomatic residence after his dismissal for opposing Myanmar's military coup. Arguing the government's illegitimacy, Minn maintains his case amidst ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:08 IST
Diplomatic Standoff: Ex-Ambassador on Trial for Trespass
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  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kyaw Zwar Minn, faced a London court on Wednesday, where he stood trial over trespass charges after refusing to vacate a diplomatic residence. The controversy dates back to his dismissal for opposing the 2021 military coup in his home country.

Sacked shortly after the February 2021 coup, Minn had called for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and has since been replaced by representatives of Myanmar's military junta. Despite orders to leave London's Myanmar House, he maintained the government's action was illegitimate, effectively refusing to vacate.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley argued Minn's dismissal was lawful and that the former ambassador's view on the legitimacy of Myanmar's current government was irrelevant to the charge of diplomatic trespass. The court proceedings continue as Minn pleads not guilty, asserting his stance against the ruling military junta.

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