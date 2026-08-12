Meta on Trial: Courtroom Drama Over Social Media's Grip on Youth

Meta Platforms is set to confront a formidable coalition of state attorneys general in a California federal court, challenging the company’s alleged strategic design of Facebook and Instagram to be addictive to young users. Starting Wednesday, this high-profile trial could spell financial and operational challenges for the social media giant.

The courtroom clash, initiated by states including Colorado, Kentucky, California, and New Jersey, accuses Meta of willfully drawing children into prolonged use of its platforms while allegedly violating federal laws by mishandling youths' data. Jury selection launches this extensive seven-week trial, heralded by expected testimonies from Meta's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Amid rising scrutiny over social media's impact on youths, Meta maintains its stance, rejecting the allegations and asserting its commitment to safety. Yet, with previous legal defeats and potential penalties looming that might equal its market cap, this case is pivotal. It underscores the growing legal and social pressure on tech companies to prioritize young users' well-being over profit.