Vespa: Celebrating 80 Years of Iconic Italian Style

The Vespa, the iconic scooter with a wasp-waist design, is commemorating its 80th birthday with a grand celebration in Rome. The event, running from June 25 to 28, includes exhibitions, races, and parades at the Foro Italico and the transformed Vespa Village at Stadio dei Marmi.

Originally launched by Piaggio in 1946, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy's resurgence after World War II. Its affordability, style, and practicality quickly captured global attention, making it one of Italy's most recognizable design exports. It famously featured in the film 'Roman Holiday' alongside Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn.

As of today, the Vespa has been continuously produced for 80 years, amassing nearly 160 design updates and selling close to 20 million units worldwide. The scooter is available in about 100 countries, predominantly in Europe and Southeast Asia, and is manufactured in Italy, Vietnam, and India.