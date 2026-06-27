Vespa: Celebrating 80 Years of Iconic Italian Style

The Vespa, launched by Piaggio in 1946, celebrates its 80th anniversary with a grand event in Rome. Known for its stylish design, the scooter is a symbol of Italy's postwar rebirth and remains a global icon of Italian design, sold in about 100 countries today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Vespa | Updated: 27-06-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 17:12 IST
Vespa: Celebrating 80 Years of Iconic Italian Style

The Vespa, the iconic scooter with a wasp-waist design, is commemorating its 80th birthday with a grand celebration in Rome. The event, running from June 25 to 28, includes exhibitions, races, and parades at the Foro Italico and the transformed Vespa Village at Stadio dei Marmi.

Originally launched by Piaggio in 1946, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy's resurgence after World War II. Its affordability, style, and practicality quickly captured global attention, making it one of Italy's most recognizable design exports. It famously featured in the film 'Roman Holiday' alongside Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn.

As of today, the Vespa has been continuously produced for 80 years, amassing nearly 160 design updates and selling close to 20 million units worldwide. The scooter is available in about 100 countries, predominantly in Europe and Southeast Asia, and is manufactured in Italy, Vietnam, and India.

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