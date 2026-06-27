US Domestic News Digest: Border Mass, Energy Rush, and Resilient Economy

A procession led by U.S. Catholic bishops at the U.S.-Mexico border called for humane migrant treatment. The Trump administration is pressing for immigration detention authority, while U.S. solar developers are racing against a new clean energy tax credit cutoff. S&P Global affirms the U.S. 'AA+' credit rating, focusing on economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Us Domestic News Briefs Catholic Bishops Call For Humane Treatment Of Migrants During Usmexico Border Mass More Than Catholic Bishops | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:28 IST
US Domestic News Digest: Border Mass, Energy Rush, and Resilient Economy
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More than 100 Catholic bishops, nuns, priests, and parishioners protested for migrant rights at the Nogales, Arizona, U.S.-Mexico border. The procession coincided with America's 250th anniversary commemoration, urging humane treatment of migrants amid ongoing debates on U.S. immigration policies.

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court validation to detain immigrants without bond as part of its crackdown. This step intensifies the government's stance on immigration enforcement, emphasizing its divisive agenda and potential impacts on U.S. policy.

U.S. solar developers are in a project rush ahead of a key IRS tax credit deadline, poised to nearly double current capacity. The fear of soaring renewable power costs post-deadline drives this urgency, amid increasing energy demands and legislative shifts.

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