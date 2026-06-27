Unlocking Longevity and Saving Species: A Dual Pursuit

The secrets to longevity might be found in the DNA of three centenarian Brazilian sisters, highlighted by the DNA Longevo Project led by Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans to create a 'BioVault' with Colossal Biosciences to preserve endangered species' genomes and cells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Scientists Seek Clues To Longevity From Three Brazilian Sisters Over What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:27 IST
Unlocking Longevity and Saving Species: A Dual Pursuit
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In an intriguing exploration of longevity, scientists are turning their attention to three Brazilian sisters with a combined age of 316. Recognized by Guinness as the world's oldest living siblings, these centenarians could hold the key to understanding aging, as part of the DNA Longevo Project led by Mayana Zatz at the University of Sao Paulo.

Simultaneously, efforts to protect endangered species are being strengthened as a Texas biotech firm teams up with the U.S. government. Announced Thursday, Colossal Biosciences and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are joining forces to establish a 'BioVault'—an ambitious project aiming to preserve the genomic and cellular material of about 2,300 threatened or endangered species.

These initiatives reflect significant strides in both understanding human longevity and biodiversity conservation, pioneering a path that blends cutting-edge science with pressing ecological needs.

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