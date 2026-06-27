Entertainment Buzz: Record-Breaking World Cup, Xbox Price Hike, and Celebrity News
The 2026 World Cup breaks all-time attendance and sports gambling records. Xbox increases global console prices due to a components crisis. Prosecutors drop a charge in Harvey Weinstein's NY trial. FCC reviews ABC licenses amid public support. Ann Blyth, star of 'Mildred Pierce,' passes at 98. More highlights in entertainment news.
The 2026 World Cup has set a new all-time attendance record, surpassing the 1994 mark, with 3,605,357 spectators, FIFA announced during Germany's match against Ecuador. This announcement came amid enthusiastic applause, marking a historic moment for the tournament.
The World Cup is also setting new records in the sports gambling world, even before the knockout stage begins. The expanded 48-nation event is expected to become the biggest betting event ever, with industry leaders citing an increase in regulated gambling and deeper product offerings.
Meanwhile, Xbox will raise console prices worldwide due to a global components crisis affecting storage and memory costs, impacting consumer electronics. Additionally, in legal news, Manhattan prosecutors dropped a charge against Harvey Weinstein. The FCC is reviewing license renewals for ABC television stations, amid public support. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of star Ann Blyth at 98.
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