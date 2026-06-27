Entertainment Buzz: Record-Breaking World Cup, Xbox Price Hike, and Celebrity News

The 2026 World Cup breaks all-time attendance and sports gambling records. Xbox increases global console prices due to a components crisis. Prosecutors drop a charge in Harvey Weinstein's NY trial. FCC reviews ABC licenses amid public support. Ann Blyth, star of 'Mildred Pierce,' passes at 98. More highlights in entertainment news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Soccerworld Cup Sets Alltime Attendance Record | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:27 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Record-Breaking World Cup, Xbox Price Hike, and Celebrity News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The 2026 World Cup has set a new all-time attendance record, surpassing the 1994 mark, with 3,605,357 spectators, FIFA announced during Germany's match against Ecuador. This announcement came amid enthusiastic applause, marking a historic moment for the tournament.

The World Cup is also setting new records in the sports gambling world, even before the knockout stage begins. The expanded 48-nation event is expected to become the biggest betting event ever, with industry leaders citing an increase in regulated gambling and deeper product offerings.

Meanwhile, Xbox will raise console prices worldwide due to a global components crisis affecting storage and memory costs, impacting consumer electronics. Additionally, in legal news, Manhattan prosecutors dropped a charge against Harvey Weinstein. The FCC is reviewing license renewals for ABC television stations, amid public support. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of star Ann Blyth at 98.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026