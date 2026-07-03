Anfield's Heartfelt Tribute: 'Forever 20' Memorial Unveiled
Liverpool Football Club has unveiled the 'Forever 20' memorial at Anfield, honoring forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash a year ago. Created by Emma Rodgers, the sculpture features symbolic elements and tributes left by fans, celebrating unity and remembrance.
Liverpool Football Club has unveiled a permanent memorial at Anfield in honor of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Titled 'Forever 20,' the tribute marks one year since their tragic deaths in a car accident in northwestern Spain.
The memorial, created by artist Emma Rodgers, stands as a heart-shaped sculpture reflecting Jota's trademark goal celebration. It incorporates significant items from supporters, including scarves and shirts, and features numbers 20 and 30, which were worn by the brothers.
A dedication to the brothers is inscribed on the plinth with stone from their hometown, Gondomar. The installation also includes a bronze flower and PlayStation controller, symbols of Jota's passion. Liverpool fans sang a chant for Jota, emphasizing the memorial's purpose of unity and remembrance.